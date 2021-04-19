Anthony recorded 24 points (8-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against Charlotte.

Anthony's scoring figures have been wildly inconsistent this season and his role off the bench conspires against his upside on most formats, but he's managed to score 20-plus points in two of his last three appearances. The veteran forward depends heavily on his scoring outputs to have any kind of upside and while it'd be tempting to add him as a waiver pick in most formats, he can get hot and cold with equal ease on any given night. As such, he can be a high-risk, high-reward option going forward. For what is worth, Anthony six single-digit scoring games and six with at least 10 points over his last 12 contests.