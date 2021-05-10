Anthony (ankle) will remain sidelined for Monday's game against Houston, NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Anthony is still battling the sprained right ankle that kept him out of Saturday's blowout win over the Spurs, so he'll miss at least one more game as the Blazers embark on the final week of the regular season. The veteran will have three more chances to get back on the floor prior to the postseason.
