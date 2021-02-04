Anthony will start Thursday's game against the 76ers, Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam reports.
With Damian Lillard (abdomen) out and Anfernee Simons (hamstring) limited, the Blazers will roll with a backcourt of Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood, while Anthony and Robert Covington start at the forward spots. This will be the third start of the year for Anthony, who's coming off of a 21-point performance in Tuesday's win over Washington.
