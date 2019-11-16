Play

Anthony (coach's decision) isn't expected to make his Portland debut until Tuesday against the Pelicans at the earliest, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anthony signed a contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, though he still needs to pass a physical exam. If all goes according to plan, the former All-Star could take the court Tuesday in New Orleans, but the team should know more in the next few days.

