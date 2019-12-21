Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Won't play Saturday
Anthony (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Anthony will miss his first game of the season after being forced to exit Friday's tilt with Orlando due to a left knee bruise. The severity of the injury is unclear as is Anthony's status for Monday's tilt with the Pelicans. Anthony Tolliver saw 19 minutes to Mario Hezonja's 11 Friday which infers that Tolliver is the leading candidate to take over starting duties in Anthony's place.
