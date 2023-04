Comanche has signed a contract with the Trail Blazers.

Comanche will join Portland for their final regular-season game, and it'll be interesting to see what his minutes look like if Drew Eubanks (ankle) is forced to the sidelines. Comanche played 32 games in the G League this season and averaged 13.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 22.9 minutes a night.