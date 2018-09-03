Onuaku agreed to a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Onuaku played just six games with the Rockets over his first two years in the league, but didn't progress quick enough to be considered an asset for the future. As a result, he was dealt to the Mavericks this summer, before ultimately getting released. Following Monday's deal, Onuaku will now have a chance to battle for a roster spot in Portland, but is likely nothing more than a long shot at this point. Even if he were to surprisingly make the team, Onuaku would be well off the fantasy radar.