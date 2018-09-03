Trail Blazers' Chinanu Onuaku: Joining Portland for training camp
Onuaku agreed to a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Onuaku played just six games with the Rockets over his first two years in the league, but didn't progress quick enough to be considered an asset for the future. As a result, he was dealt to the Mavericks this summer, before ultimately getting released. Following Monday's deal, Onuaku will now have a chance to battle for a roster spot in Portland, but is likely nothing more than a long shot at this point. Even if he were to surprisingly make the team, Onuaku would be well off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: PF
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...