Trail Blazers' Chris Youngblood: Drops 20 points in SL win

Youngblood finished Monday's 111-84 Summer League win over the Timberwolves with 20 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes.

After shooting just 1-for-8 from deep in Sunday's overtime loss to Orlando, Youngblood was efficient from three-point range Monday en route to a team-high 20 points. He's scored at least 14 points in back-to-back contests after posting just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting in Friday's loss to the Suns. The 24-year-old guard is signed to a two-way contract and figures to spend most of his time with the G League's Rip City Remix in 2026-27.