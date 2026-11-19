Youngblood (heel) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Youngblood has been sidelined since Nov. 10 due to a right foot injury, with his latest designation identifying the heel as the affected area. The rookie guard had shown flashes of perimeter shooting before the injury, connecting on multiple three-pointers in three consecutive appearances. His next opportunity to return will come Saturday against the Knicks, though his limited role leaves him off the fantasy radar in most formats.