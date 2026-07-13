Trail Blazers' Chris Youngblood: Nets 14 points in loss

Youngblood totaled 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-105 Las Vegas Summer League overtime loss to the Magic.

Youngblood had a tough time getting his shot to drop, but that was true for most of his teammates, with Portland converting just 36.9 percent of its field goal attempts in the seven-point loss. Youngblood is on a two-way deal with the Trail Blazers, so he's expected to spend most of the 2026-27 season in the G League.