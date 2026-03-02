default-cbs-image
Portland signed Youngblood to a two-way contract Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Youngblood has been a standout player for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League. With this move, Youngblood is now likely to become a featured player for the Rip City Remix, but he may get some NBA looks with the Trail Blazers as well.

