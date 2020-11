Elleby was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 46th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Washington State product was an All-Pac 12 selection last season after averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 33.4 minutes per game. Elleby put up nearly seven three-pointers per game, though he hit at just a 33.9 percent clip. As a freshman, however, Elleby hit 41.4 percent of his attempts.