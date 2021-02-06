Elleby poured in 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 121-105 win over the 76ers.

The Blazers were without six rotation players due to injury and Anfernee Simons was on a minutes restriction, so Elleby was able to pick up some elevated minutes as a result. The rookie made the most of his extended opportunity, pacing the Portland bench in scoring while also offering some quality production on the defensive end. With Portland expected to get Damian Lillard (abdomen) and Derrick Jones (foot) back for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Elleby will likely see his playing time drop back below 20 minutes, if not single digits.