Elleby is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz due to an illness, Jamie Hudson of KOIN 6 News Portland reports.
Elleby may miss the finale due to an illness, which would be his first absence since Jan. 31. He's started the past 12 games, with averages of 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.2 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby: Hits for 17 in New Orleans•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby: Career-best performance•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby: Will start Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby: Moving back to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby: Joins rebounding army•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ Elleby: Scores 10 points Wednesday•