Elleby is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz due to an illness, Jamie Hudson of KOIN 6 News Portland reports.

Elleby may miss the finale due to an illness, which would be his first absence since Jan. 31. He's started the past 12 games, with averages of 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.2 minutes.

