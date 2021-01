Elleby (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Elleby missed Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a left foot sprain, and he carries a questionable tag ahead of Monday's contest. Even if he returns against San Antonio, he isn't expected to play a major role after averaging just 2.3 points over 5.7 minutes per game during his first six appearances this year.