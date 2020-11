Elleby signed a two-year, $2.42 million contract with the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Now that he's officially on Portland's books on a standard rookie contract, the No. 46 overall pick in last week's draft should have a clear path to the team's opening-night roster. The 20-year-old should make his biggest impact for the Trail Blazers as a perimeter threat, as he knocked down 36.7 percent of his three-point attempts over his two seasons at Washington State.