Elleby (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

The 20-year-old missed Thursday's matchup with the Sixers due to an illness, but he should be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Friday. Elleby has played double-digit minutes in only one game this season, so his status shouldn't affect coach Terry Stotts' rotation.