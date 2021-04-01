McCollum totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes of Wednesday's win over the Pistons.

McCollum had a very nice final week of March. He's hit the 20-point plateau, dished out out five or more assists, and blocked at least one shot in each of his last four outings. He's also hit 50 percent or more of his shots in three of those contests. It's been a career year for the veteran guard, who's sitting on his best-ever averages in points (24.2), threes (4.2) and assists (4.7).