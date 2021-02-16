McCollum (foot) is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday, Dylan Mickanen of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

McCollum said that he doesn't expect to get cleared to play following the appointment; instead, the checkup will merely provide him with information about how his left foot is healing since he fractured it Jan. 16 against the Hawks. The star shooting guard shed the boot on his broken foot over the weekend, so he could soon be able to begin conditioning work, even if he's not cleared for on-court activity. The Trail Blazers have yet to provide a timeline for McCollum's return to action, but he appears unlikely to play before the team concludes its first-half schedule March 4.