McCollum (foot) has been cleared to take part in contact practice, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

McCollum has been sidelined since Jan. 16 due to a small hairline fracture in his left foot, but he's increasing his workload ahead of the All-Star break. He'll be re-evaluated late next week, and a better idea of his return timetable could be revealed at that point.