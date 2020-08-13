McCollum (back) will be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Per Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest, sources have said that McCollum is playing through an L3 vertebral transverse process fracture in his back for the past week, but the shooting guard hasn't appeared on any of the Trail Blazers' injury reports because of it. Even though he's handled heavy minutes loads over the past four games, McCollum hasn't been in top form, as he's averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 boards, 5.0 assists and 3.0 triples over that stretch while shooting 35.8 percent from the field. He'll likely continue to play through the issue in the regular-season finale and any postseason contests that might follow.