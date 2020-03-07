Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Close to double-double

McCollum delivered 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss at Phoenix.

McCollum has now scored 20 or more points in 10 straight games, but his numbers could decrease a bit now that Damian Lillard is healthy and back into the starting unit. McCollum also dished out 7.1 dimes per game during that 10-game stretch, but his role as a playmaker could be reduced moving forward, putting even more importance on his scoring capacities.