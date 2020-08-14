McCollum posted 25 points (9-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 43 minutes in Thursday's 134-133 win over the Nets.

The fact that McCollum played 43 minutes with fractured vertebrae in his back is a testament to his grit and determination. It wasn't his best performance, but he made his minutes count in the fourth quarter. After a hot first frame, he disappeared for two quarters but charged back to make some key plays down the stretch. There will be no time for the guard to heal, so the Trail Blazers hope his condition doesn't deteriorate.