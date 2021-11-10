McCollum played 34 minutes in Monday's loss to the Clippers and totaled 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

Though his field-goal efficiency was admittedly better than the 3-for-15 mark he posted against the Lakers on Saturday, McCollum still finished with his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. He didn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats, either, after registering at least five rebounds and five assists in each of this previous three games. McCollum's two-game slide has coincided with Damian Lillard's shaking of his early-season slump, but the pair have proven in the past that they can both put up strong numbers while sharing the backcourt.