McCollum collected 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 44 minutes during Saturday's 126-122 win over the Grizzlies.
McCollum took over late, scoring several clutch buckets down the stretch to help Portland clinch the final playoff berth. He continues to play through a back injury and log heavy minutes despite it, and McCollum will now have a couple days to rest and recover in advance of Tuesday's Game 1 against the top-seeded Lakers.
