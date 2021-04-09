McCollum registered 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Thursday's 122-103 loss to the Jazz.

McCollum's return has definitely helped Portland's bottom line, as the team has gone 8-5 since his return to the lineup. After a slow start, the guard's numbers have ramped up and now provide a more steady floor of production. It's a welcome sight for those who stayed patient and kept McCollum on their fantasy rosters.