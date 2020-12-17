McCollum finished with 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four steals, three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-95 loss to Denver.

McCollum accumulated a whopping six defensive stats, a mark that he may not top all season. It salvaged what was a poor shooting night as both he and Damian Lillard went a combined 10-of-28 from the floor. Despite a few question marks over his production, McCollum looks to have fully recovered from his back injury and should continue to flirt with top-60 numbers moving forward.