McCollum totaled 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six assists and a rebound across 39 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Suns.

Thursday resulted in another excellent night of shooting from McCollum, who followed up a superb 28-point performance against Utah with an almost identical total. Although the team came up short in the final seconds, McCollum and Damian Lillard have been one of the most deadly backcourt duos in the league over the past few weeks, and they should prove to be the difference-makers in Portland's postseason fortunes.