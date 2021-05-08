McCollum scored 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's win over the Lakers.

The veteran guard has had a couple of dud performances recently, but McCollum has still managed to score in double digits in every game he's played this season -- a remarkable run of consistency. In 10 games since Damian Lillard returned to the lineup from a minor hamstring injury, Dame's backcourt partner has averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 boards and 2.6 threes.