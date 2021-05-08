McCollum scored 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's win over the Lakers.
The veteran guard has had a couple of dud performances recently, but McCollum has still managed to score in double digits in every game he's played this season -- a remarkable run of consistency. In 10 games since Damian Lillard returned to the lineup from a minor hamstring injury, Dame's backcourt partner has averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 boards and 2.6 threes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Solid all-around production•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Drops 33 in win over Boston•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Leads way in win over Grizz•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Efficient performance in win•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Drops 27 in losing effort•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Posts well-rounded effort in loss•