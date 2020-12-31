McCollum scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.
McCollum led the team in points, but it wasn't enough as the Clippers handled Portland with ease on Wednesday. The guard is off to a strong start to the season as he continues to be a steady fantasy producer that thrives on efficient shooting.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Posts double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Puts up 44 points in overtime win•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Paces Portland with 23 points•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Scores 26 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Delivers the defense in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Won't need back surgery•