McCollum scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a turnover in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.

McCollum led the team in points, but it wasn't enough as the Clippers handled Portland with ease on Wednesday. The guard is off to a strong start to the season as he continues to be a steady fantasy producer that thrives on efficient shooting.