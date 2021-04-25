McCollum had 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds in Sunday's loss to Memphis.
On an afternoon when Damian Lillard had one of his worst games of the season (8-27 FG), McCollum led the way for Portland, but it wasn't enough to overcome 28 points from Ja Morant and a 21-point, 10-rebound Jonas Valanciunas double-double. McCollum has now scored at least 20 points five of the last six games.
