McCollum had 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists in Sunday's win over Boston.

Coming off of a down effort (10 points, 4-12 FG) against Brooklyn on Friday, McCollum bounced back in a big way with his first 30-point game in over a month. On the whole, McCollum has enjoyed another strong offensive season, but he hasn't quite been able to recapture the hot hand he possesed early in the season before going down with an ankle injury in mid-January.