McCollum had 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

McCollum was one of three Portland players to reach the 20-point mark, but he was highly efficient in this contest -- he only missed four of his 13 field-goal attempts. The star shooting guard has been a consistent scorer all season long but has been on a tear of late, putting up 20 or more points in six of his last seven contests.