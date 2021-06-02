McCollum recorded 18 points (7-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal across 51 minutes in Tuesday's double-overtime loss against the Nuggets.
McCollum committed a costly turnover when he stepped out of bounds late in the second overtime, and he also struggled from the field -- he needed 22 shots just to reach the 18-point outlet. The shooting guard still provided value across the board, but most of his value comes from his scoring figures on a regular basis -- meaning he needs to find a way to bounce back in Game 6. This was the first time in the series that McCollum didn't reach the 20-point mark.
