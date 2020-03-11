Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Extends impressive scoring streak
McCollum scored 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Suns.
McCollum extended his stellar run of form since the All-Star break, and he's averaging 28.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his last 10 outings. His numbers could decrease a bit with the return of Damian Lillard, but McCollum should be trusted as a premium scoring source moving forward if he keeps playing like this.
