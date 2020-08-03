McCollum totaled 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-0 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in SUnday's 128-124 loss to the Celtics.

McCollum wasn't the prolific scorer he was the last time out, but he did a little bit of everything in this one, per usual. On the season, the former first-round pick is averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He'll look to keep adding to those totals Tuesday against the Rockets.