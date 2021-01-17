McCollum underwent X-rays and an MRI and was diagnosed with a left foot sprain after exiting at halftime of Saturday's win over the Hawks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

The 29-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury, which is especially good news for Portland with Jusuf Nurkic out indefinitely after recently fracturing his wrist. It's unclear if McCollum will be forced to miss any time, so he should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Spurs until the team updates his status.