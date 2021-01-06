McCollum totaled 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-14, 0-0 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 36 minutes of Tuesday's 111-108 loss to Chicago.

McCollum has yet to score under 20 points this season, and this was his fourth-straight with at least 25. He struggled with turnovers in this one, however, committing a season-high five after not having had more than two all year. It's just seven games, but the 29-year-old is on pace to shatter his career high in scoring, averaging 27.7 points per game thus far.