McCollum notched 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block across 38 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets.

McCollum was remarkably consistent with his scoring figures throughout the series, as he ended with 21 or 22 points in five of the six games while attempting between 20 to 22 games in four of those contests as well. The shooting guard averaged 20.7 points while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range in Portland's first-round exit.