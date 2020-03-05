Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Goes for 22 in win

McCollum had 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's win over Washington.

Coming off of a 41-point outing against Orlando on Monday, McCollum came back down to earth, but he still posted his ninth consecutive 20-plus-point game. McCollum's 18 field goal attempts were his fewest in any game since Feb. 11 against New Orleans.