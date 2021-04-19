McCollum notched 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Hornets.

McCollum struggled badly from the field, but he still surpassed the 20-point mark for the third time in his last five outings while also pacing Portland in both assists and steals. The combo guard, who has been taking on a bigger role in terms of playmaking while Damian Lillard remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, has been consistent even if he has off nights from time to time and has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 14 contests, averaging 22.2 points per tilt during that stretch.