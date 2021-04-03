McCollum recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds Friday in a 127-109 loss to the Bucks.

McCollum has unsurprisingly been an integral aspect to Portland's success. The Blazers' past five wins saw him score 20-plus points, while their previous three losses saw him record a scoring tally under that mark. McCollum did the latter Friday but made up for it by logging his second stat line this season with at least seven assists and three steals.