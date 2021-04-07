McCollum scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

While Damian Lillard was having a rare off night, McCollum was his usual productive self as he dropped at least 20 points for the sixth time in the last seven games. The 29-year-old is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 boards, 3.1 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over that stretch, and it's reassuring that his scoring hasn't taken a hit following the addition of Norman Powell to the Blazers' lineup.