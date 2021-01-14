McCollum posted 28 points (10-23 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds across 43 minutes in Wednesday's win at Sacramento.

McCollum ended just three rebounds shy of his first triple-double of the season but also racked up his second double-double -- and the first one since he went for 20 points and 11 dimes against the Lakers on Dec. 28. McCollum has also scored at least 20 points in every game he's played in this season and has been one of the most productive shooting guards in The Association to date, averaging 28.1 points per game while making 47.2 percent of his shots and 43.7 percent of his three-point attempts in 2020-21.