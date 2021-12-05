McCollum had 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 145-117 loss to the Celtics.

Portland didn't put up much of a fight in the blowout home loss, but McCollum did well enough for his fantasy managers despite an off shooting night. The veteran should remain the focal point of the offense for as long as Damian Lillard (abdomen) remains out, and McCollum has averaged 22.7 points and 4.7 assists in three games without the superstar point guard. He is shooting just 40.0 percent from the field over that span, however.