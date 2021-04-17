McCollum scored a game-high 29 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 107-106 win over the Spurs.

The 29-year-old was forced to carry the load with Damian Lillard nursing a hamstring injury, but McCollum was up to the task. He's scored at least 16 points through every April game so far, averaging 21.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.1 steals on the month.