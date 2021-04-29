McCollum had 26 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in Wednesday's win over Memphis.

McCollum led the way for the Blazers, who won their second straight game following a pair of losses to the Grizzlies over the weekend. The guard has now scored at least 20 points in four straight games and seven of his last eight overall.