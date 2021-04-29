McCollum had 26 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in Wednesday's win over Memphis.
McCollum led the way for the Blazers, who won their second straight game following a pair of losses to the Grizzlies over the weekend. The guard has now scored at least 20 points in four straight games and seven of his last eight overall.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Efficient performance in win•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Drops 27 in losing effort•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Posts well-rounded effort in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Scores 28 points vs. Clippers•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Goes for 24 points Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Leads Blazers to win•