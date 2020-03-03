Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Lights up Magic for 41

McCollum scored a game-high 41 points (14-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 130-107 win over the Magic.

The 28-year-old continues to carry the offensive load for the Blazers while Damian Lillard (groin) is on the shelf. McCollum has scored at least 27 points in all six games Lillard has missed, averaging 33.3 points, 8.3 assists, 5.3 boards and 4.3 threes over that stretch.