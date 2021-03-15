McCollum (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Portland has been awfully quiet of late about McCollum's progress, but the guard has been cleared to play by the team physician and will make his return to the court Tuesday evening. He hasn't logged minutes since Jan. 16 due to a fractured left foot and figures to be on a strict minutes limit while returning to game shape.