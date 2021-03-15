McCollum (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Portland has been awfully quiet of late about McCollum's progress, but the guard has been cleared to play by the team physician and will make his return to the court Tuesday evening. He hasn't logged minutes since Jan. 16 due to a fractured left foot and figures to be on a strict minutes limit while returning to game shape.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Cleared for contact practice•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Return not imminent•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Checkup on tap•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Out at least one month•
-
Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: Out at least one week•