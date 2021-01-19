The Trail Blazers announced Tuesday that McCollum was diagnosed with a small hairline fracture and a sprain in his left foot after undergoing further imaging. He'll wear a walking boot for the next four weeks before being re-evaluated.

Per Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site, head coach Terry Stotts said prior to Monday's 125-104 loss to the Spurs that McCollum would be re-evaluated in a week after being diagnosed with the sprain, but Portland extended the shooting guard's timeline when the small fracture was detected. Given that the four-week mark is merely a re-evaluation point rather than a target date for his return, the 29-year-old could very well end up being sidelined until the NBA's midseason break in early March. The losses of McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic (wrist surgery) to extended absences within the last few days are devastating for the Trail Blazers, who will now turn to the likes of Enes Kanter, Carmelo Anthony, Robert Covington, Rodney Hood and Gary Trent to pick up the slack along with All-Star Damian Lillard.